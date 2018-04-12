New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 12 (Afternoon)

A suspect is in custody for the death of a man whose body was found at a senior citizens housing facility.

A Rutgers University-Camden study shows state municipal aid funding disparities between North and South Jersey, with the poorer towns in South Jersey getting the short end of the stick from Trenton.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ 6th District, is unveiling the Food Labeling Modernization Act that would clarify these terms and improve the nutrition information on labels.