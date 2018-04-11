New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 11 (Morning)
New Jersey 101.5 has uncovered details of a man who allegedly duped hundreds into giving him donations for veterinary bills for a dog he ultimately beat to death.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be back before Congress Wednesday, as lawmakers seek to hold him accountable for privacy failures.
As New Jersey experiences a staggering hike in the incidence of newborns exposed to drugs and alcohol in their mother's womb, the state Health Department is launching a campaign to get a better handle on the problem.