New Dave & Buster’s — 2 Jersey girls, 1 friendly competition

For months, shoppers on the upper level of Woodbridge Center have walked past signs announcing the eventual opening of the first New Jersey location of Dave & Buster's. Last week, two NJ 101.5 staffers went head-to-head in a friendly competition to celebrate the opening of the new entertainment venue.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt and Reporter Daniela Berson engaged in a little friendly competition, playing everything from arcade games and air hockey to Skee-Ball in the new 34,000 square-foot location, which is set to open Tuesday at 274 Woodbridge Center Drive. there are entrances inside the mall as well as from the parking lot of the center.

In addition to more than 150 arcade games, the NJ Dave & Buster's also has a massive sports bar as well as spaces for corporate events and meetings, parties and a sit-down dining area. Then there's the food, ranging from lettuce wraps and burger sliders to "Dynamite Fried Shrimp," which NJ 101.5 staff devoured.

Check out the Dave & Buster's website for hours and more information.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Toniann Antonelli is digital managing editor for programming at NJ 101.5. She can be reached at toniann.antonelli@townsquaremedia.com, or on Twitter @ToniRadio1015.