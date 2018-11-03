Never found: Search called off for NJ man in Rocky Mountains

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The search for a 30-year-old Burlington County man missing on the highest peak in Rocky Mountain National Park has been suspended for the remainder of the fall and winter.

Park officials said Friday that multiple searches turned up few clues to the whereabouts of Ryan Albert, of the Marlton section of Evesham. He was last seen Oct. 4 on Longs Peak in northern Colorado. Officials say winter conditions have set in on the mountain, so no further searches are planned until spring.

Another hiker saw Albert on the Longs Peak trail. Officials say a storm began later that day, and wintry weather has persisted on the peak since then.

Longs Peak reaches 14,259 feet above sea level.

Search for Ryan Albert on Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park (NPS)