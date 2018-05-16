Last week, I told you now to cut off the top of a sunscreen bottle to hide your wallet, keys, etc. at the beach. I found an even more ingenious method: take a clean disposable diaper and put your items in the center. Then fold the diaper around the items, and tape it up so it looks like a used diaper. No one will touch it! If you just have money to hide, take a Chapstick, remove the center and stash rolled up bills in it.