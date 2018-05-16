Never forget an item again and an ingenious way to hide money — Doyle’s life hacks
Last week, I told you now to cut off the top of a sunscreen bottle to hide your wallet, keys, etc. at the beach. I found an even more ingenious method: take a clean disposable diaper and put your items in the center. Then fold the diaper around the items, and tape it up so it looks like a used diaper. No one will touch it! If you just have money to hide, take a Chapstick, remove the center and stash rolled up bills in it.
To remember a list of items, visualize a house you’re very familiar with, like the one in which you grew up. Starting at the front door, mentally put one item in each room. When you need to remember the items, just walk through the house…it makes it much easier to remember.
