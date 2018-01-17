Need for speed: Joe V goes 0-150 in an NHRA drag racing car

This blog post is originally from Jun 8, 2016

This morning I found myself at Raceway Park in Englishtown. Yes, I know you’re hearing or thinking about the high-pitched announcer’s voice right now saying “RACEWAY PARK!” I’ve been doing it all day, too.

I was given the opportunity to ride along in a dragster at full speed. A bucket list item indeed. Our fastest speed was 146 mph, but what really got me was how fast we got to that point. All it took was a few seconds!

Leading up to the ride-along, I was more excited than nervous, but after I saw the drivers take the dragsters for their test runs, the butterflies showed up. Once I was harnessed in, all I could do was look forward and hope for the best. The actual ride was so fast, I didn’t even have time to be scared. After it was over and my skin complexion came back, I wanted to go again!

