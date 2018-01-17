Contact Us
Need for speed: Joe V goes 0-150 in an NHRA drag racing car

By Joe Votruba January 17, 2018 6:18 PM

This blog post is originally from Jun 8, 2016

This morning I found myself at Raceway Park in Englishtown. Yes, I know you’re hearing or thinking about the high-pitched announcer’s voice right now saying “RACEWAY PARK!” I’ve been doing it all day, too.

I was given the opportunity to ride along in a dragster at full speed. A bucket list item indeed. Our fastest speed was 146 mph, but what really got me was how fast we got to that point. All it took was a few seconds!

Leading up to the ride-along, I was more excited than nervous, but after I saw the drivers take the dragsters for their test runs, the butterflies showed up. Once I was harnessed in, all I could do was look forward and hope for the best. The actual ride was so fast, I didn’t even have time to be scared. After it was over and my skin complexion came back, I wanted to go again!

Click here to check out Raceway Park’s schedule for the summer. There are plenty of cool events coming up, starting with the NHRA Summernationals tomorrow and this weekend.

Is riding in a race car or any type of thrill ride on your bucket list? Let us know what bucket list items you want to experience @NJ1015 on Twitter or in the comment section below.


