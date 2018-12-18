Nearly $186K in Brink’s cash missing from Route 3 spill

EAST RUTHERFORD — Another $105,000 worth of cash that fell off a Brink's truck on Route 3 has been turned into police.

On Thursday, $519,000 worth of cash inside two bags spilled onto the highway, setting off a scramble by commuters — and the drivers of the armored car — to scoop up the cash. East Rutherford Police Capt. Phil Taormina told NorthJersey.com that as of Monday, nearly $186,000 was still missing.

Taormina told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that there is a kind of "amnesty" period in effect at the moment, to get back as much money as possible to Brink's. Police continue to check video footage from the DOT as well as posted to social media to try and identify those who grabbed the cash.

If police have to find you to get the money back, Taormina said, charges could be filed.

An individual would be likely be charged with theft but it depends on how much they took, according to former Morris County Prosecutor Robert Bianchi. And that could be hard for prosecutors to prove, he said.

Police said anyone who has money to turn in can call them at 201-438-0165 to make arrangements for its return.

