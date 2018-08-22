Nearly 100 abused animals rescued from 2 Elizabeth homes

ELIZABETH — Nearly 100 abused dogs and cats were rescued from two city homes this summer, officials said Wednesday.

Last month, 13 dogs were discovered in the home of Rosa Montero in the 200 block of Fulton Street, including two that were reported to the city health department for living in unsanitary crates in the yard, according to Acting Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan.

One of the outdoor dogs was missing teeth and had to have several more removed. The other dogs had serious skin problems, hair loss, and matting so severe that several of the animals’ limbs could not be used, Monahan said.

Montero was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree failure to provide necessary care to an animal resulting in serious injury, six counts of fourth-degree failure to provide necessary care to an animal, and four counts of disorderly persons animal neglect.

Dogs rescued from a home on Fulton Street in Elizabeth (Union County Prosecutor's Office)

In the other case, 39 dogs and another 39 cats were discovered in an abandoned home on the 600 blocks of Chetwood Street ranging in age from newborns to seniors, none of which had ever received veterinary care. Nobody has been charged with a crime but the investigation continues, Monahan said.

The Traveling Paws Animal Rescue, Puppy Love Pet Rescue in Roselle Park, St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, Second Chance Pet Adoption League in Oak Ridge, Lost Paws Animal Rescue in Pittstown, and Feline Rescue of Staten Island examined all the animals.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information about these or other cases to call 908-527-4169 or 908-527-4387.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ