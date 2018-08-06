National Night Out in New Jersey Tuesday evening

Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said the event has evolved over the years, and for police, "it is a way to interact in a non-confrontational setting and meet the children." He said it's given the community and police a chance to build trust.

Besides the friendly meet-and-greet between law enforcement and residents, the event allows some residents to discuss their concerns about issues that affect their neighborhoods — and sometimes police receive information about potential criminal activity they may not have been aware of.

"We live in such a digital age that it is a great night to turn off the equipment and come outside and meet a neighbor and the local law enforcement officer," National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin said. "Given everything that goes on, we go on the premise that 99 percent of us are law-abiding. And it is important that our law-abiding citizens and local law enforcement work together, know each other, just like they did in the '40s and the '50s."

Some 330 New Jersey towns and cities will take part in "National Night Out" Tuesday evening.

According to National Night Out's site, the following New Jersey towns are participating. See your municipality's website or social media for more information:

Absecon, Allendale, Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Atlantic City, Avalonm Barnegat Twp., Basking Ridge, Bayonne, Bayville, Belleville, Belvidere, Berkeley Heights, Berlin, Bernards Twp, Bernardsville, Boonton, Bordentown Twp., Bound Brook, Braddock, Bradley Beach, Bridgeton, Bridgewater, Brielle, Brigantine, Budd Lake, Burlington, Burlington Twp., Butler, Camden City, Camden Co., Cape May Court House, Carteret, Cedar Grove, Chatham Twp., Cherry Hill, Cinnaminson Twp., Clementon, Clifton, Cranbury Twp., Cranford, Deal, Delran, Delran Twp., Denville Twp., Dover, East Orange, East Windsory Twp., Edgewater Park, Edison, Egg Harbor Twp., Elizabeth, Elmwood Park, Essex Co., Evesham Twp., Ewing, Fair Haven, Fair Lawn, Fairfield, Fanwood, Florence, Florham Park, Freehold Borough, Freehold Twp., Galloway, Garfield, Glen Ridge, Gloucester City, Gloucester Twp., Green Brook, Greenwich Twp., Guttenberg, Hackettstown, Haledon, Hamilton, Hammonton, Harrington Park, Harrison, Hawthorne, Highland Park, Hightstown, Hillside, Hilsdale, Ho Ho Kus, Hoboken, Hopewell Twp., Howell, Hudson Co., Irvington, Jersey City, Kearny, Lacey Twp., Lakehurst, Laurel Springs, Lawnside, Lawrence Twp., Lawrenceville, Leonia, Lindenwold, Linwood, Little Falls, Little Ferry, Livingston Twp., Lodi, Long Beach Twp., Long Branch, Long Hill Twp., Lopatcong Twp., Lower Alloways Creek, Lower Twp., Lumberton, Madison, Magnolia, Manalapan Twp., Manasquan, Manville, Maple Shade, Maplewood, Marlboro Twp., Matawan, Maywood, Medford Lakes, Medford Twp., Mercerville, Merchantville, Metuchen, Middlesex, Middletown, Millburn, Milltown, Monmouth Co., Monroe Twp., Montclair, Morganville, Morris Co., Mount Laurel, Mountainside, Mt. Laurel, Mullica Twp., Neptune City, Neptune Twp., New Brunswick, New Milford, New Providence, Newark, North Arlington, North Bergen, North Brunswick, North Plainfield, North Wildwood, Northfield, Ocean Twp., Palisades Park, Palmyra, Paramus, Parlin, Parsippany, Passaic, Paterson, Pemberton Borough, Pemberton Twp., Perth Amboy, Pine Hill, Piscataway, Plainsboro Twp., Pleasantville, Plumsted Twp., Pohatcong Twp., Point Pleasant Boro, Pompton Lakes, Prospect Park, Raritan Borough, Readington Twp., Red Bank, Ridgewood, Riverside, Robbinsville, Roselle Park, Rutherford, Saddle Brook, Salem, Sea Girt, Sea Isle, Secaucus, Somerdale, Somerville, South Amboy, South Bound Brook, South Brunswick, South Hackensack, South Orange, South Plainfield, South River, Sparta, Spotswood, Spring Lake Heights, Springfield, Stafford, Teaneck, Tewksbury Twp., Toms River, Trenton, Union Co., Union Twp., Upper Saddle River, Ventnor City, Vineland, Voorhees, Wall Twp., Wallington, Washington Twp., Waterford Works, West Long Branch, West New York, West Windsor, West Windsor Twp., Westfield, Westwood, Wildwood Crest, Willingboro, Woodbury, Woodland Park, Woodlynne Borough

