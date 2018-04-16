National Autism Month brings unfortunate news for Doyle’s family

Since April is National Autism Awareness Month, I decided to update the status of my 17 year old son, Jack.

We got some unfortunate news recently regarding Jack. He is a junior in high school so we went to a conference on the rights of special needs students in college because it was my hope that he could attend a four year school and live some semblance of a typical life as he gets pretty good grades (and most of his classes are GenEd). Subsequently, Jack had his neural evaluation by the school district psychiatrist and the news was not good. She told us we should probably not plan on Jack going to a four year college or even ever living on his own. For me, it was the death of hope. I had hoped he could live as close to a somewhat typical life with some modifications, but that now seems like a pipe dream.

The psychiatrist also urged us to start the process of establishing legal guardianship of Jack before he turns 18 in June. It was a hard blow to me and my wife and navigating the legal process is a pain. How Jack would live as an adult has been in the back of our minds since he was diagnosed when he was three. Now we have to abandon most of our dreams for him, although the psychiatrist said he could probably attend a community college with some assistance, but she also said Jack will probably never drive. I don’t mind the fact that he will always live with me because I enjoy his company (even though his social skills are waning: he rarely looks me in the eye and he is not affectionate, which breaks my heart), but I had hoped for better for him.

