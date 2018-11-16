A NASA rocket launch will be visible over New Jersey this weekend

Some dismal weather has pushed NASA’s launch of the Antares rocket to very early this weekend. The launch from the Virginia Space Mid-Atlantic Spaceport has been delayed until Saturday, at 4:01 a.m. our time. It had been scheduled for Thursday.

A map shows if conditions are clear enough, it will be seen within a couple minutes of launch time, depending on where in New Jersey you're watching from.

NASA rocket launch over NJ (NASA.gov)

In addition to keeping your eyes to the sky, the launch will be streaming on NASA TV via Youtube, with coverage starting at 3:30 a.m. The link is below:

The rocket is set to lift off with a Cygnus supply ship heading for the International Space Station. About 7,400 pounds of crew supplies and hardware has been loaded up, including critical science and research investigations. The cargo craft's arrival at the station is now expected to happen on Monday.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

