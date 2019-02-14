Narcing on weed smokers will soon be bad for business

When I heard about the McDonald's worker who narced on a weed smoker I thought, "Is that really good for business?" While I completely understand the worker turning the person in and possibly preventing an automobile accident, if you follow the process, probably nothing will come of it. We're basically relaxing the marijuana laws while waiting for it to become legal in New Jersey right now as it is.

When that happens, I imagine fast food restaurants will be embracing the weed smoker and the odor of pot will smell like cash. I can see a new sandwich called the "McMunchie" consisting of 2 all beef patties, a Hershey Bar, Krispy Kreme donut, Doritos and an Oreo on a sesame seed bun.

It should also be fun watching the stoner navigate the ordering kiosk now that we'll be eliminating jobs due to the minimum wage increase. Can't you just see them waiting for a prize or maybe cash to start coming out of it like a slot machine? That could be material for America's funniest videos.

To give you a heads up on some of the things New Jersey will be eating once marijuana becomes legal, I posed the question, what you you like to eat when you're stoned?

Elizabeth - The deep fried greasy tacos from Jack in the Box. They tasted so good back then.

Kevin - Oreos and Beer!!

Chris - Put a cheeseburger in between two Krispy Kreme donuts. Had a side of cool ranch @doritos. Otherworldly.

Rob - A Toblerone

Rob C - I f ever there was a set up for a "your mom" joke....

Dayna - Warm brownie with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped Cream n smashed up cinnamon toast crunch cereal.... Don't judge me....

Michael - Thanksgiving dinner

More from New Jersey 101.5: