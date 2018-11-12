Naked masked man has been walking around Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH — Police are looking for a man they say has been involved in several lewd incidents around the township.

Police were first notified on the night of Sept. 14 of a naked man caught on surveillance video from a house on Triangle Road. He was wearing only a black wig, black shoes and a black cloth over his face, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson. Police received a similar call on Nov. 1 of a naked man looking into a house on Meadowbrook Drive. Robertson said it is believed the same person is responsible for both incidents.

In addition to these two incidents police are also investigating similar events on July 31 where a naked man was seen near a home on South Triangle Road, and on Sept. 28 on Columbia Common. Robertson said authorities do not know whether these incidents are related to the other two.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908- 369-4323 ext. 3. Information can also be submitted through the STOPit app, or calling the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-88-577-TIPS.