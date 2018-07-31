Naked man wearing cape and cowl ditches bike during getaway

HILLSBOROUGH — Police are looking for a man reportedly seen wearing nothing but a mask and cape while lurking in residential bushes on Tuesday morning.

Township police confirmed they got reports of the naked man in the area of South Triangle Road.

A resident posted on a local Facebook group that she had seen the man hiding in the bushes near her house. The woman said the man got away on a bike.

"All I could see was white legs and a white butt as he tried to get away," she said in the post."

She said she yelled at the man to leave, but said he was reluctant to leave because he did not want to be seen by passing cars.

Municipal spokeswoman Pam Borek confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that the man eventually fled the scene on a bike, which police later found abandoned.

The Hillsborough Police Department is doing a sweep of the neighborhood in hopes of finding surveillance video that might help them identify the person.

