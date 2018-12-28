Mystery guest at Christmas party accused of sexual assault, NJ cops say

LINDENWOLD — Police in South Jersey are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home on Christmas.

Police in this Camden County borough said the man attended the party at the Arborwood Condos but nobody seems to know who he was. Police did not release other details or any description of the suspect other than a photo.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .