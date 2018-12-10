My visit with the wolfdogs of New Jersey

I paid a visit to Howling Woods Farms in Jackson; the farm is a rescue and learning center for wolf dogs. The farm is a charity and tours are given (but schedule in advance because the tour book up early!). Check out the gallery below of some photos I was able to snap.

The animals you’re allowed to mingle with are friendly and will let you pet them, but they are magnificent beasts that are not far removed from the wild. If you want more information, visit their website here .

More from New Jersey 101.5