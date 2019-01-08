‘My son’s murder was senseless, not retaliation’ — 3 charged in NJ teen’s death

JESREY CITY — Three teenage boys face charges in the shooting death of a Snyder High School student who was gunned down last month moments after he placed an order at a fried chicken restaurant.

Authorities haven't disclosed a motive for the shooting of the 16-year-old Judane Holmes but his grieving mother said on Facebook that her son's death was a "senseless" act of violence, "not 'retaliation,'" as she said some people had claimed.

Hudson County prosecutors say a 16-year-old is charged with the Dec. 26 slaying while a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are charged with murder as accomplices. All three boys also face weapons charges.

The arrests were announced Tuesday. The suspects' names were not disclosed due to their ages.

Judane was shot by a masked man moments after he stepped away from the counter of the Jersey City restaurant.

"My son Judane didn't come from a broken home," his mother said on Facebook on Dec. 30. "He has parents, siblings and an enormous extended family who have participated in grooming Judane into the caring, loving and respectful young man that he was. Judane had a heart as big as the sky."

Judane was the third teenager killed in shootings in Jersey City since September and the fourth high school student killed last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

