MVC computers down go down … again

TRENTON — For the second Monday in a row, the MVC's computer system is down.

A spokeswoman for the MVC said that all systems were down at branch offices and on the MVC's website, and said it was a "residual effect in the data center" from last Monday's outage.

Questions about how widespread the outage is were referred to the Office of Information Technology, which has not yet returned a message. Last Monday's outage also affected the Division of Taxation.

Last Monday's outage began with a "system error" over the weekend wit the MVC computers not being brought online until mid afternoon.

The MVC computers are part of a nearly 40-year-old system that is near the end of its life.

“We still have upgrades that we need to do. I think there’s just been a lot to do and a sense of priority that we’re doing Real ID, and then we’ll worry about everything later,” MVC chief administrator Sue Fulton said at an Assembly budget hearing.

“But honestly that makes sense. We need to do REAL ID,” Fulton said. “We need to get that effectively done in terms of going back to our mission, right? Keeping New Jersey drivers safe and delivering customer service. We need to get that done.”

MVC customers took to Twitter to share their frustration.