Music New Jersey listens to when stoned
Now that Phil Murphy's been elected Governor, we could have legal marijuana within 100 days. What will that do for your music listening? I asked what you like to listen to when you're high and these were some of the answers I received. Perhaps there's something in there that will "turn you on."
- Susan - For me it's Black Sabbath and my husband says Hot Tuna
- James - Anything from The Allman Brothers Band!!!
- Lawrence - Anything Hendrix go figure
- Dar - Steely Dan Deacon Blues Kyle Rogulski Led Zeppelin Chuck Mauceri Pink Floyd.
- Kathleen - Pink Floyd dark side of the moon
- Jodi - Zeppelin What is and What Should Never Be
- John Kelly - Genesis Suppers Ready
- Steve Kurtz - Gimme Shelter
- Joseph Shilling - Yes
