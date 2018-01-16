Contact Us
Murphy: We’ll cancel PARCC, keep ban on self-serve gas

By Patrick Lavery January 16, 2018 5:38 AM
Phil Murphy
Gov.-elect Phil Murphy speaks to reporters at the Trenton War Memorial. (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ)

EWING — At a Monday event prior to his inauguration on Tuesday, Gov.-elect Phil Murphy revealed how he would like to handle two hot-button issues left over from the tenure of Chris Christie, while several groups in one New Jersey city want Murphy to step in and help their cause.

NJ.com reported that Murphy said he would continue the Garden State’s tradition of shunning self-serve gas, echoing Christie’s proclamation during an August 2012 episode of New Jersey 101.5’s “Ask the Governor” that it was “never going to happen.” Murphy, as quoted in the report, said self-serve was “a passionate thing” and “part of our fabric.” Oregon, which had been the only other state where pumping your own was prohibited, recently began to allow it in some counties.

Phil Murphy is very popular right now, but ...

In a separate NJ.com report from the same event, however, Murphy formally broke with one of Christie’s pet causes, saying he would work to “soon” end public school PARCC testing, which Christie held onto even after scrapping Common Core standards in 2015. But, Murphy admitted, “The answer to the logistics of how it’s done, honestly, I don’t know.”

Even before Murphy formally takes office, constituent groups are lining up to get his attention. A third NJ.com report said that activists based in Camden are already planning to call Murphy’s office on Tuesday to ask for his support in stopping the planned razing of the old Camden High School, the century-old, so-called “Castle on the Hill.”

Patrick Lavery produces “New Jersey’s First News” and is New Jersey 101.5’s morning drive breaking news reporter. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

