Murphy to layout economic ‘master plan’ for NJ

NUTLEY — Gov. Phil Murphy will lay out his economic “master plan” to jump start the economy in a speech on Monday.

Murphy will "outline his vision for building a stronger and fairer New Jersey and growing the innovation economy" in the address, according to a statement from the governor's office.

The speech takes place at noon at ON3, a lab, research and biotech office in both Nutley and Clifton.

Murphy plans to "outline an aggressive and strategic path to drive job and wage growth, including strategies to promote a diverse innovation ecosystem and position New Jersey as a leader in job creation, talent development, and dynamic industries." according to the statement.

The plan was created with the input gathered over the summer from economic experts and business organizations

Murphy told The Associated Press in an earlier interview the state needs to turn around downward-trending wages and employment growth figures as well the poverty rate. He is a strong proponent of a $15-per-hour minimum wage.

Murphy and wife Tammy will host a Facebook town hall after the speech at 2:30 p.m.

