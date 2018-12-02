Murphy tabbed to lead Democratic Governors Association in 2020

TRENTON — Even if Gov. Phil Murphy doesn't run against President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections, Murphy still figures to play a prominent role in the election after being chosen to lead the Democratic Governor's Association in a little more than a year.

The association announced on Saturday that Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will serve as chairperson in 2019, while Murphy will serve as vice chair and chair-elect for 2020. In announcing his election the DGA hailed Murphy for his "commitment to creating a fairer, stronger, and future focused New Jersey economy." For his part, Murphy said he was "honored" to be chosen for the role.

"We're showing in New Jersey how Democratic leadership can bring real change on the state level, despite the mistaken priorities of Washington D.C.," he said in a statement. "In the Garden State, we're delivering real results for families, from strengthening economic security for working families to fighting for gender equality, and from combating climate change to expanding access to higher education."

Since taking office last year Murphy's administration has clashed with the Trump administration on many fronts including immigration and the environment.

Five years ago former Gov. Chris Christie was elected chairman of the Republican Governors Association, as part of a larger role in the Republican Party during his time as state executive. His tenure at the national level did not come without controversy. While he helped raise more than $100 million for the RGA, there were also questions raised as he spent more than 100 days out of the state campaigning for other candidates.

In addition to playing a role in the presidential election Murphy will be tasked with helping his fellow governors hold their seats, and help Democrats try to pick up other seats.

According to the Cook Political Report , there will be 11 gubernatorial seats up for grabs in 2020.

More From New Jersey 101.5