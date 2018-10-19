You've heard the allegations by now — a state official says when she was still a volunteer on Phil Murphy's gubernatorial campaign, another campaign worker who'd later become a state official raped her.

And, she says, even though a friend warned transition staff her alleged rapist might be charged, and made her allegation clear to the governor's chief counsel after inauguration ... nothing was done. Not for months.

To Jim Gearhart's ear, her story is a lot more solid than the sexual misconduct allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"And as you know, all hell broke loose over that," Jim says in the latest edition of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . "The mob was rioiting in the streets and trying to break down the door of the Supreme court, screaming."

And Jim asks: "Where's the mob now?"

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast.

— Townsquare Media staff, with previous reporting by Sergio Bichao.

