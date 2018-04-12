Murder charge: Stab victim escapes, found dying at police HQ

ATLANTIC CITY — A woman stabbed inside her home escaped to a nearby police station before being taken to a hospital where she died.

Jennifer Rodriquez, 34, and her husband, Raphy Rodriquez, 34 were stabbed by Rollie Ellis, 28, of Pleasantville, inside their South Iowa Avenue apartment around 6:35 a.m., according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Tyner said Jennifer Rodriquez was able to get out of the apartment to the police headquarters on nearby Atlantic Avenue, where she was found bleeding and unresponsive in the lobby. She died later at AtlantiCare City Campus from a stab wound to the back of the head and neck, officials said.

Raphy Rodriguez also escaped and flagged down a police officer on Iowa Avenue. He was transported to the hospital with several serious stab wounds but he is expected to survive, Tyner said.

Tyner did not disclose why the three fought.

Ellis was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She is in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

