Murder charge: 82-year-old fled after hitting man with SUV, cops say

ASBURY PARK — An 82-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian with his SUV.

Johnny Westbrook, of Asbury Park was charged with first-degree murder after the crash on Friday night, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. The crash happened in the area of Third Avenue and Langford Street around 5:11 p.m., when police were called about a hit-and-run incident, Gramiccioni said.

The victim was identified as Daniel Rivera, 63, of Asbury Park, who police say was struck by a 1998 Ford Explorer. Rivera was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 5:40 p.m., Gramiccioni said.

The Asbury Park Press, citing court and newspaper records, reported that in 2005, Westbrook was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated assault after shooting a man outside of an IHOP on Route 66.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Detective Kevin Condon from the prosecutor's office at 1-800-533-7443 or Detective Thomas Gogan from the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

