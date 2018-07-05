Multiple drownings at Jersey Shore on July 4 — many more rescues

ATLANTIC CITY — What was supposed to be a time of celebration turned deadly or nearly deadly for several people across New Jersey on the Fourth of July.

In addition to the man who died after being pulled from the waters off Surf City, there were other reported drownings along the Jersey Shore.

Isabel Alverio, a 66-year-old resident of Cliffside Park, died after swimming in unguarded waters at Island Beach State Park, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Alverio wasn't the only water fatality in Ocean County. A 62-year-old man died after swimming in the Normandy Beach part of Toms River. The Toms River police told the Press that the man had only gone under for "a few seconds" after becoming fatigued.

A New York man died after swimming at Duke Island Park in Bridgewater, according to Patch. The man was identified as 52-year-old Fermin Franco, of Valley Stream, New York. Franco was pulled from the river on Wednesday afternoon and died despite the efforts of first responders.

A 14-year-old boy reportedly drowned after swimming in a park in Atlantic County on Tuesday afternoon. The boy was swimming at Weymouth Furnace in Hamilton, according to the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia. Witnesses said the boy went into the water but did not resurface. He was eventually located after an "extensive search," the network reported.

Members of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol pulled three victims from the ocean on Wednesday night. The first was spotted wearing a white shirt near the jetty at Tennessee Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a report from the city.

Off-duty lifeguards helped pull two underage victims from the water, while a man was also pulled from the water. The department called it "truly a team effort in adverse conditions and low visibility."

The Atlantic City Police Department reminded the public not to swim when lifeguards are off-duty.