‘Multiple chins’ robber wanted for multiple NJ bank heists

WEST WINDSOR — Police are looking for a man believed connected to several bank robberies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania — the most recent on Monday morning.

Police reported the Santander Bank branch on Princeton-Hightstown Road was robbed at around 10:15 a.m. Monday. The robber was described as being a heavyset white man with "multiple chins," police said.

The man left the branch and fled the scene, police said. They did not say whether he left with any money from the branch.

West Windsor Police Department

West Windsor police said the man matches the description of a man wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies in North Jersey. Police are investigating a robbery of the Peapack-Gladstone Bank in Bridgewater, as well as a robbery of a Northfield Bank branch in Flemington last week

In addition to local authorities, the FBI is looking for a similar-looking man who they say hit a bank in the Somerset section of Franklin Township and Trevose, Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Somerset County Prosecutor's Office/Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office

NJ.com reported police Trenton are looking for a man they say robbed the Polish and Slovak Credit Union on North Olden Avenue on Saturday morning. The man did not show a weapon during the robbery but made off with an unknown amount of money, police said according ot the site.

The West Windsor incident is being investigated by the FBI and the local police department. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to email Lt. Rob Fow at fow@westwindsorpolice.com or Detective David Jelinski at jelinski@westwindsorpolice.com.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Bridgewater robbery to call the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111. Information about the Hunterdon County robbery can be submitted by calling 908-788-1129 or 1-800-321-0010. The FBI can be reached by calling 215-418-4000.

