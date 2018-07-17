Multi-million dollar home burns in Princeton

PRINCETON — A three-alarm fire heavily damaged a large, multi-million dollar home early Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out at the vacant home on Hodge Road just outside downtown Princeton after midnight, according to Princeton Police.

The fire was put out overnight, but investigators remained at the house all night.

Mercer County tax records assessed the home's value at $2.5 million.

One firefighter cut a finger, while another had a respiratory issue, according to 6 ABC Action News.

Even at that late hour, it was a steamy night, with a temperature of 79 degrees and a heat index of 82 when humidity was factored in.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: