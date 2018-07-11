MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ reboot strikes out with another Shore town
The Jersey Shore reality crew might want to head back to Vegas, as another New Jersey community has passed on letting them film. In Brick, township officials have denied a film permit for the rebooted MTV show, which had hoped to tape at a nearly $1 million dollar home that's right along Barnegat Bay.
Snooki and the crew also recently were stopped from bringing the production to Wildwood. The reality star even clapped back at a resident who tweeted about keeping the 'trash away from the south Jersey shore'.
One place the cameras did roll was in Atlantic City this past weekend. Pauly D had a DJ gig at the Pool at Harrah's Resorts, so a few of his 'GTL' loving buds tagged along. Pauly was celebrating his July birthday, a day apart from Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino. Both were there, along with Vinny, as seen in a social media clip posted by a fan.
Last month, the cast also taped a brief return to Seaside Heights, where all their boardwalk antics began. "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 2 is slated to debut in August.
Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.
