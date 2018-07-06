MTV's 'Jersey Shore' crew has resurfaced, again, in New Jersey. The reality show stars were spotted back in Seaside Heights in late June. This week, buzz grew strong about Snooki, JWoww and the rest of the gang cruising down to Wildwood. Those rumors were a big surprise to local officials, who quickly reassured residents that no permits had been issued to the reality show.

The cast taped a reunion season in Miami last year, billed as 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation.' As the finale aired last month, a teaser dropped for another new season to premiere in August. (We won't even get into what happened in-between seasons in Las Vegas, where both Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Pauly D are residents. No doubt, the show will recap the out-of-state domestic turmoil for viewers. )

The upcoming episodes will feature at least some part of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino getting married. The Manalapan native confirmed it for fans on Twitter.

It only makes sense, since Sorrentino also proposed to Lauren Pesce in-front of cameras. The moment was made into a plot highlight of the rebooted series.

Aside from his wedding, Mike Sorrentino has another big day ahead in federal court in Newark. His sentencing for tax evasion, fraud and other offenses alongside his brother, Marc Sorrentino was pushed to September 7. (Don't think MTV's cameras will be allowed to him for that one.)

Amid all the drama, there's also genuine good news for the only life-long Jersey Girl left in this bunch (Samantha "Sammi" Giancola sat out the reunion series). Ocean County native Deena Cortese has announced that she's expecting a baby boy with her husband. The newlyweds got married at Laurita Winery back in October.

So, love it or hate it, looks like the 'Jersey Shore' is far from done with NJ.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.