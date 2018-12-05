Mr. Bates is a public toilet-brush masturbator, NJ cops say

PARAMUS — A man with a history of lewd conduct was arrested after patients at a doctor's office saw him using a toilet brush to pleasure himself, police said.

Brian M. Bates, 47, of Spring Valley, New York, was arrested 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and charged with criminal open lewdness.

Officers responded to the doctor's office after being told that Bates had left the restroom door open and was masturbating while "simultaneously attempting to penetrate his anus with the handle of the toilet bowl scrubber," police said.

Police said Bates was caught in the act by several women and responding officers.

After being taken into custody Bates was taken to the New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation.

Over the past eleven years, Bates has been arrested in the town three times on lewdness charges, all but the latest at a bookstore. The first time was in October 1997 when he was charged with exposing himself to a 4-year-old girl in the bathroom of Barnes & Noble.

He was arrested again two months later after he was seen masturbating in the Barnes & Noble restroom by two women.

He was arrested a third time a year later when he was observed touching himself in front of three children who ranged in age from 8 to 11.

According to New Jersey court records, Bates was sentenced to a year of probation after the 1998 incident, pleading guilty to fourth-degree lewdness observed by a child.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Bates had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

