Moving NJ Transit bus hit by gunshots

HALEDON — A moving NJ Transit bus was hit by gunfire on Saturday night.

The driver of the No. 703 bus was driving on Belmont Avenue at Burhans Avenue in Haledon when he reported hearing loud noises and something hitting the bus around 6 p.m., and pulled over in Paterson, according to a NJ Transit spokesman.

The five passengers on board the bus and the driver were not injured and continued on their way on board another bus, according to the spokesman.

Haledon Police are investigating the incident and would not comment on the incident.

A source with knowledge of the investigation who was not authorized to speak on the record said three shots were fired at the bus including, one that shattered the protective plexiglass next to the driver.

