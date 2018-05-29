Moving? Here’s the politically correct way to label your boxes!

The work seems to never end when you’re moving out of a house you’ve lived in for many years. My husband and I have been packing up for weeks now and we’ve started to get a little slap happy and when I was labeling the boxes, I knew I had to get specific. With four wardrobes just for my closet, “Judi’s closet” wouldn’t be enough to identify the box’s items. So I wrote “Dresses and hanging summer tops- Judi”, which admittedly was kind of dumb. I mean-obviously the tops are hanging. This was a box with a bar in it to hang stuff!