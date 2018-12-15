Move over, Elf on the Shelf! Mommy has a new tradition

This is the time of year when kids are on their best behavior for the Elf on the Shelf . That's the Christmas tradition where Santa sends elves to watch children from Thanksgiving to Christmas to see who's really naughty or nice.

Dena Blizzard, aka One Funny Mother, has something for the mom who "misses the mark on a daily basis, who occasionally swears, and who finds joy in the simple things in life … like clean underwear".

Meet "Shiraz on the Shelf"

Are you tired of the Elf on the Shelf, but totally love wine?! One Funny Mother is excited to announce A New Christmas WINE Tradition, Shiraz on the Shelf! Place your Shiraz on the Shelf glass out each night and a magical angel will fill it with wine by morning, making the holidays bearable" It's the perfect gift for the mom who has everything she can handle and more!

Find it here .