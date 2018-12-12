Mount Arlington cop injured in car crash

MOUNT ARLINGTON — A Morris County police officer is recovering from serious injuries from a car crash on Tuesday night.

The officer, whose name was not disclosed, was hospitalized following the incident on Howard Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to a message on the Mount Arlington Police Facebook page. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office is investigating, according to police.

The message did not disclose the nature of the crash or the extent of the officer's injuries. A post on the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police Facebook page said the officer was in surgical ICU.

Route 80 was closed in both directions at the Howard Boulevard exit for several hours.

Helicopter video posted by CBS New York showed an investigation around a black SUV in front of an Exxon gas station.

Mayor Mark Crowley called for a moment of prayer for the injured officer before a meeting last night, according to TAP into Roxbury .

