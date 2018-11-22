Motorcyclist died in crash after fleeing traffic stop, police say

CLIFTON — A motorcycle driver who was seen driving erratically on Wednesday afternoon died when he crashed into an oncoming car, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:10 on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Main and Clifton avenues, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Police in the area saw the motorcycle being driven erratically and attempted a motor vehicle stop. The motorcycle continued into oncoming traffic when it collided head on with a 2013 Toyota Camry, Valdes said.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 20-year-old Clifton resident Joshua Montan, according to Valdes. He was taken to Saint Joseph's Medical Center where he died of his injuries, according to the prosecutor. The driver of the Toyota was identified by Valdes as 75-year-old Carol Ference, also of Clifton. Ference was not injured in the crash, and remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Valdes asked anyone with information to contact the office's tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.

