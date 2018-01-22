Contact Us
Most NJ residents satisfied with healthcare plans, survey finds

By Dino Flammia January 22, 2018 8:07 PM

NEW BRUNSWICK — While the majority of New Jersey residents feel the state’s healthcare system is on the wrong track, most are satisfied with their own current healthcare coverage as a whole.

When surveyed in a poll from Rutgers-Eagleton and New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, most residents said they’re “very” or “somewhat” satisfied with the major features within their plan, including the extent of benefits; out-of-pocket costs; doctors, hospitals and prescription drugs available to them; and the cost of their monthly insurance premium.

At 58 percent, monthly premium costs garnered the lowest satisfaction rate among residents.

Dissatisfaction with out-of-pocket costs was much higher among those who purchased health insurance on their own, rather than through an employer, and lowest among those on Medicare and Medicaid.

“About six in 10 said they actually had a choice of different plans when it came to choosing a healthcare plan,” said Dr. Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University. “And almost all of those people who had a choice in plans said that they actually had enough information to make an appropriate choice.”

When asked why they chose their current plan, a plurality of residents (33 percent) said the main reason is because it’s the same plan they had last year. Monthly cost was the most popular response when looking at only those who purchased coverage themselves.

Fifty-two percent of residents said the healthcare system in New Jersey is on the wrong track. Thirty-seven percent said it’s headed in the right direction.

Ninety-two percent of the 1,187 respondents said they are currently covered by health insurance.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

