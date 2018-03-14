Most fans in NJ root, root, root for this baseball team

A poll of baseball fandom in New Jersey shows the New York Yankees have increased their lead as the state's favorite team.

Quinnipiac University Assistant Poll Director Peter Brown says when New Jersey residents start singing "Take me out to the ballgame," they mean, take me to Yankee Stadium.

Almost half — 47 percent — of baseball fans in New Jersey support the Bronx Bombers.

It is an indication that the Yankees are increasing in popularity, at least in the Quinnipiac University Poll. A similar fan loyalty poll done by the university last year found 39 percent of Jersey baseball fans supported the Yankees.

"The New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies split the voters and the rest of the state on the baseball question."

Mets fans are more concentrated in North Jersey; the Phillies in South Jersey.

A total of 49 percent of those polled say they are "very interested" or "somewhat interested" in Major League Baseball. About 51 percent do not have a "home team" and are not interested in MLB.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

