Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in five NJ counties

TRENTON — Mosquito bites in summer are nothing new, but with mosquitoes in five counties testing positive for West Nile virus it is important for people to be aware of the risks of not property protecting themselves.

The New Jersey Department of Health reported that there have been eight samples across five states that have tested positive, but that as of June 9 no reports of any human cases. The cases have been reported in Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties, with an additional recent case reported in Atlantic County, according to NJ.com.

Warren County has the most cases so far with eight, according to the Department of Health, followed by Somerset with two. The other cases have had one sample test positive so far. Each of the state's 21 counties have a mosquito control program, with state programs used to supplement those efforts, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Most people who contract West Nile will show no symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Around 1 in 5 people who are infected will develop a fever, with other possible symptoms including headache, aches and pains, throwing up, diarrhea or rash. Most will recover completely, but some could experience fatigue or weakness that can last for months.

The CDC recommends anyone with symptoms consistent with West Nile to see a health care provider who can order a test for the infection. Treatment can include over-the-counter pain relievers and IV fluids for hospitalized patients depending on severity of symptoms.

