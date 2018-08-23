The news continues to get worse for Sears in New Jersey, as the company announced another location will close before the end of the year.

Just a few months after three Sears stores and one Kmart were slated for closure, the parent company for both announced the Mays Landing store at the Hamilton Mall will not see the end of the year. The South Jersey store was one of 46 "unprofitable" locations targeted for closure by the company. The store will close around Halloween, according to a statement from Sears.

In Howell, meanwhile, Best Buy will close its store on Route 9. The company told the Asbury Park Press that customers prefer its larger stores in Brick and Manalapan.

Best Buy employees in Howell will get a chance to apply for jobs at other stores or receive a severance package.

Sears employees also will be able to apply for jobs at Kmart and Sears locations in the area or receive severance. The closest Sears location is 40 miles away in Deptford. The closest Kmart location is in Somers Point.

In May, the Sears announced that stores in Burlington, Lawrenceville and Ocean Township, as well as a Kmart in Passaic would be closing as part of a round of 72 closures. In the most recent announcement the company said more closures could be coming.

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed," the statement said.

Liquidation sales for the closing stores could begin as early as August 30. The company website lists just a dozen traditional Sears store locations across the state.

