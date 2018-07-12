PISCATAWAY — The Rutgers football program, which has worked in recent years to rehabilitate a reputation associated more with arrests than wins, is back on the wrong side of the law, according to reports.

A report on NJ.com said several players are being investigated for fraudulent use of credit cards. The website spoke to three people who knew about the situation, but did not provide specific information about what had happened. The alleged fraudulent use is being investigated by the Rutgers University Police Department, according to the report.

When it comes to legal problems for members of the Scarlet Knight program, fraudulent credit card use is relatively minor:

In 2015, team captain Leonte Carroo was accused of slamming a woman he was romantically involved with into a concrete surface. He was eventually reinstated to the team.

That same year, Ruhann Peele was arrested on two separate occasions. He was charged with punching someone in the face, causing facial fractures. Peele also was one of six then-current and former players who were arrested after an assault that resulted in a Rutgers student having their jaw broken.

