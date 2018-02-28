More guns is the answer…said Archie Bunker 40+ yrs ago

President Trump says we should allow teachers to arm themselves. The NRA says the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. In the wake of another school massacre where 17 people died, this idea of more guns being the answer to gun violence seems to be gathering steam.

President Trump is completely serious, as are many. Yet some media is pointing out that this idea was once a punchline. Norman Lear and the writers of the 1970's sitcom All In The Family had no idea they were talking sound public policy in this old clip. They thought it was a joke when Archie Bunker went on TV to offer his rebuttal to an editorial on gun control. Life imitating art? Hmmm.

More from New Jersey 101.5