Montvale man died after being thrown from ATV

MILLSTONE — One person was killed when the ATV he was riding flipped over early Sunday morning in a rural section of Monmouth County.

Drew Bloodworth, 23, of Montvale and Dylan Kells, 22, of Toms River were thrown from the John Deere Gator ATV while off-roading near Millstone Road in Millstone Township around 2 a.m. when the driver lost control, according to State Police spokesman SFC Jeff Flynn.

Bloodworth later died from his injuries.

Flynn said an investigation is ongoing to determine the driver and circumstances of the crash.

According to their respective Facebook pages the two men attended Rowan University.

