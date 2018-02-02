Monmouth tennis instructor was perv with children, cops say

A Jersey Shore tennis instructor faces 15 counts of criminal charges after being accused of attempted rape and molestation of a student and creating child pornography.

Terry Y. Kuo, 26, of Colts Neck, also known as “Victor Lee,” was charged on Friday following an investigation that began when a 13-year-old tennis student claimed various instances of sexual misconduct by Kuo last summer and fall, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Besides the 13-year-old, authorities are not certain of the exact number of children who Kuo may have victimized. Prosecutors ask anyone with additional information to call 732-431-7160 ext. 7032.

Gramiccioni said and investigation by the Marlboro Police Department, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau and Computer Crimes Unit turned up child pornography on the Kuo’s electronic devices as well as improper conduct with other children.

A grand jury indicted Kuo with the following:

one count of first-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault

one count of second-degree attempted Sexual Assault

one count of first-degree causing or permitting a child to engage in child pornography

one count of second-degree manufacturing child pornography

one count of third-degree possession of child pornography

one count of fourth-degree lewdness

two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact

one count of fourth-degree stalking

one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child

two counts of third-degree obscenity

The prosecutor asks anyone with additional information about Kuo to call 732-431-7160 ext. 7032.

Kuo's attorney did not immediately return request for comment Friday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ