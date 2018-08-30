Monmouth shelter finds dog abandoned in box in 90-degree heat

TINTON FALLS — A dog was left in a box in the hot summer sun in front of a Monmouth County animal shelter.

An Associated Humane Shelter volunteer on Wednesday morning spotted a box on the edge of the parking lot along Shafto Road. Inside was an "elderly female poodle." It was brought inside and given water to cool it down.

Temperatures at the time were around 90 degrees with high humidity.

A note was attached explaining that the poodle, named "Halle" by the hospital, was found at a "cleaning job" in Howell.

"No idea what to do — thought maybe you would know," the anonymous note said.

(AHS Tinton Falls)

Halle was still at the shelter on Thursday morning receiving medical attention.

Shelter officials said anybody could have gone into the shelter starting at 9 a.m. to drop off an animal.

Ross Licitra, head of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Human Police Department said they're hoping that someone will recognize the poodle via news and social media coverage. The video cameras at the shelter aren't working and the note didn't have an address of where in Howell the dog was found

"There is virtually noting to go on — it's sad," Licitra said.

(AHS Tinton Falls)

The shelter has created a fundraiser on Facebook to help with Halle's care.

Licitra asked anyone who can help identity Halle to call the AHS shelter at 732-922-0100.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ