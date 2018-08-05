Monmouth County tackles issue of opioids and student athletes

Groups engaged in the battle against opioid abuse in Monmouth County will hold a public Athletes & Opioids Conference at Monmouth University on Wednesday.

Kait McCarthy, of the Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County, says attendees will include law enforcement, schools, students and hopefully, parents.

"Not only just targeting our athletes, but also people who can also help create a change," she said.

According to their website, "the Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County is committed to reducing substance abuse in Monmouth County by providing awareness, education, and advocacy through collaborative efforts."

Liza Dejesus, of Prevention First, says they want a dialogue with coaches and parents about how they can talk to young athletes about "how to properly use opiates if they are the prescribed opiates ... how to use alternatives instead of opiates, and how to have complete wellness in general."

Prevention First describes their efforts in Monmouth County as "targeted to those in grades K-12 and provided during and after school by a staff of professional educators who are dedicated to the success of their students."

McCarthy says they will be contacting Monmouth County schools individually after the conference.

The Athletes & Opioids Conference will be held at the Student Center-Anacon Hall at Monmouth University, 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 8.

If you have questions about attending the conference, call 732-663 1800, ext. 2670.

Also on New Jersey 101.5:

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5