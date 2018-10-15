It's been more than a year since we've checked in with Cinderella's Closet of Monmouth County, which provides prom attire to high school students in need. In that time, the organization has replaced one major annual event, and is currently preparing for its only fundraiser of 2018.

The group's third annual Wine Tasting will be on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m. at the Raven & the Peach in Fair Haven. Wines will be paired with seasonal small plates, and it's the hope of Marcela Tomasetta, advisor to the board of trustees for Cinderella's Closet, that the outing will help grow the organization and extend its mission beyond high school volunteers to older generations.

"We gear this Wine Tasting to the adults because we also wanted to engage them, and ask them to help us raise funds," Tomasetta said. "We want to reach out to the adult community and ask them to volunteer, helping us at the Prom Boutique and also collecting the promwear."

The Prom Boutique, held every March, remains perhaps Cinderella's Closet's most familiar yearly gathering. But another popular evening, a fashion show, has run its course after 10 years, according to Tomasetta.

Instead, the teenage volunteers will go to several assisted living facilities throughout Monmouth County early next year to stage what's being called a "senior-senior prom," as another outreach attempt to those beyond the age the organization initially sought to help.

Cinderella's Closet has also begun to sponsor scholarships for graduating seniors looking to either attend college or go to a vocational school.

For more, visit cinderellasclosetmc.org .

Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News." Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com .

