Monday morning will be icy, cold, and blustery across NJ

There are definitely some slippery spots on this Monday morning , with two residual weather issues at play. First, we saw up to 1.3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation in NW NJ on Sunday, which is still on the ground in some spots. Second, some rain-soaked roads have frozen over as temperatures hover around the freezing mark. Be extra-careful walking and driving — driveways, sidewalks, steps, walkways, and side streets may be deceptively slippery.

Meanwhile, a weak cold front is working through New Jersey early Monday , which will also have two impacts on our weather. First, don't be surprised to see a few snowflakes flying around — nothing more than a light snow shower. Second, it is going to be cold and blustery all morning — we may very well experience our daily low temperature around 11 a.m., as thermometers dip to about 30 degrees statewide. The harsh wind will probably gust to 30 mph at times.

Weather conditions will improve across New Jersey by Monday afternoon , as sunny skies and somewhat calmer winds will allow high temperatures to climb to about 35 to 40 degrees. We'll call that a few degrees below normal for early February.

This batch of cold air really settles on top of New Jersey Monday night , with low temps expected to drop into the upper teens to lower 20s. Clouds will build in, and there could be a few snow showers around the state too. (If the NAM/HRRR models are to be believed, that is.)

Tuesday looks decent, by early February standards. Expect partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

Our next significant storm system is expected during the day Wednesday . This forecast is easiest to describe by breaking the state into three rough areas:

--North (north of I-78)... Snow and wintry mix arrive mid-morning Wednesday, eventually changing to rain by early evening. That's enough time for a few inches of snow accumulation and light ice accretion to occur. Tricky travel is likely .

--Central (between I-195 and I-78)... A quick hit of snow and wintry mix is possible from mid-morning Wednesday through about midday, before changing to rain. Little to no accumulation is expected, although some tricky travel is possible .

--South (south of I-195)... It looks like all rain. Cold, uncomfortable rain.

This storm system will depart Wednesday night , perhaps with one last burst of snow as temperatures drop.

By Thursday morning , New Jersey will see a return to mostly sunny skies and chilly air. Highs will be limited to the lower to mid 30s on Thursday , definitively below normal for early February.

The extended-forecast pushes clouds back into our sky on Friday < with highs around 40 degrees. A mini storm system late Friday to early Saturday could produce a few snow showers over the Garden State. There could be up to an inch of accumulation around North Jersey only.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend — 40s on Saturday and 50s for Sunday . It looks like our next storm system arrives on Sunday too, and the current outlook once again shows predominately (if not exclusively) rain.

Happy National Weatherperson's Day!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.