TEANECK — Mary Rose Ballocanag Tridad, the sole survivor of a horrific crash in Delaware that took the lives of her husband and their four daughters, will be transferred to a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey, but funeral arrangements for the family remain on hold.

According to an update on a GoFundMe page created by family friend Linda Douglas, Trinidad's brother-in-law Daniel Trinidad has been granted power of attorney to make decisions on her behalf.

Daniel Trinidad told DelawareOnline that Mary Rose has had surgeries to her knees, left arm and right shoulder.

Plans are in motion to have the family’s remains brought home and funeral arrangements are being made. Daniel said that no funeral will be held until Mary Rose is able to be present.

Ballocanag was the only family member to survive a July 6 crash on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware that claimed the lives of her 61-year-old husband, Audie, and daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.

Delaware State Police said Alvin S. Hubbard Jr. of East New Market, Maryland lost control of his pick-up truck on the southbound side of the road, drove across the grassy median into the northbound lanes and hit the Trinidad family's SUV, pushing it into a ditch.

No charges have been filed and the department declined to answer questions about the case.