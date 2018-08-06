Mom saw man drive off with her baby — then led cops on chase

JERSEY CITY — A woman and her baby were safely reunited after a man she knew took her car and led police on a brief chase that ended with him colliding with several cars, police said.

The woman called police on Saturday afternoon after the man, identified as 36-year-old Lawrence Simmons, had taken her car after she asked him to watch it, police said. The chase was called off after police learned the child was in the car, but Simmons crashed not long after, according to the department.

While minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash, the child was unharmed, police said. Simmons was charged with kidnapping, carjacking and endangering the welfare of children among other charges.

